Football
Tracing Messi’s path, Yamal claims No.19 shirt

Wed Jul 17, 2024 10:31 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 10:45 PM
Spain's Lamine Yamal [R] celebrates after winning the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters

FC Barcelona has officially announced that their prized asset, Lamine Yamal, will don the No. 19 shirt next season -- a number his idol Lionel Messi wore in the initial stages of his career at the Catalan club.

The 17-year-old wonderkid, who wore No. 27 last season, was speculated to take the No. 10 shirt but likely chose otherwise out of respect for Ansu Fati, who has returned to Barcelona after a loan spell.

The No. 19 shirt at Barcelona previously belonged to Vitor Roque for a brief period, after the likes of Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero, and Martin Braithwaite. With Yamal now taking over the No. 19 kit, Roque will need to change his shirt number, assuming he stays amid departure rumors.

Yamal had worn No. 19 with the Spanish national team as they won the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany last week, where he was named the Young Player of the Tournament.

