AFP, London
Thu Mar 7, 2024 01:10 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 01:14 AM

Fire forces Southampton to postpone clash with Preston

Southampton's Championship clash against Preston was postponed on Wednesday after a major fire broke out near the stadium just hours before kick-off.

The blaze started among industrial units only yards away from St Mary's, with 18 fire engines reportedly called to the scene.

Roads around the stadium were closed as crews battled to put out the fire.

Local ambulance services said one person was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

"The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary's Stadium site earlier today," Southampton said in a statement.

"The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation.

"We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL and, while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first."

A new date for the match will be announced shortly, with Southampton fourth in the Championship, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and Preston four points outside the play-off berths.

