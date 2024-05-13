'Financial strength' biggest factor behind Kings' success

As Bashundhara Kings celebrated their historic fifth consecutive top-tier league title on Saturday, their closes rivals Mohammedan and Abahani – two of the most illustrious football clubs of the country – were left to rue the disparaging financial stability between the champions and the rest of the teams in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Kings beat Mohammedan 2-1 in Mymensingh on Saturday, confirming their fifth BPL title on the trot with three games in hand, and in the process avenging for the only defeat of the season on the Black and Whites.

Alfaz Ahmed, who led a sort of revival of Mohammedan by leading the Motijheel club to Federation Cup title last year and already leading the team to two competitions this season – felt the finances of Kings make it hard even for clubs like Mohammedan compete.

"When you want to become champions, you need some national players and quality foreign players along with sound financial backing. Kings have all three of those components. They have a champion team with 16 national players and quality foreign players," Alfaz Ahmed told The Daily Star, also admitting that Kings handle everything in a professional way and provide all the modern facilities to the players.

Alfaz, however, pointed out a pertinent aspect in Kings' strategy which he believes breaks the balance of other teams.

"Whenever a promising player emerges in the league, Kings rope in that player to strength their squad while weakening other teams. This may be a part of Kings' strategy," Alfaz said, adding that a lot of promising young players end up warming the bench due to this practice.

Former national team captain and Mohammedan coach Alfaz Ahmed. Photo: Star File

Abahani manager and former national player Nazrul Islam also echoed the same sentiment.

"We are behind Kings when it comes to quality of foreign players even though there is hardly any difference among the local players. They spend big every season and sign the promising players from the current season," said Nazrul.

Photo: STAR

Country's successful coach Maruful Haque, who has not coached a club this season, was more forthright in his observation.

"No other team in Bangladesh's history had the luxury to keep so many national team players on the reserve bench. Kings formed the squad with all A-category and B-category players and no team can get those players even if they try because of the high payment to the players, which is really abnormal in the transfer market," opined Haque.