FIFA warns Brazil of potential sanctions

Mon Dec 25, 2023 09:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:45 AM

FIFA warns Brazil
PHOTO: REUTERS

FIFA warned Brazil of the possibility of its national teams and clubs facing suspensions from international competitions if an intervention by its football board leads to the election of a new president in January.

In a letter to a Brazilian soccer executive, the game's governing body said on Sunday that the country's soccer body CBF could face suspension if it does not heed its call to wait and instead holds a swift election to replace Ednaldo Rodrigues as president regardless. The document was obtained by The Associated Press.

A Rio de Janeiro court removed Rodrigues and all his appointees at CBF from office on Dec. 7 due to irregularities in his election last year. Brazil's two highest courts upheld that ruling last week.

Soccer's governing body FIFA historically rejects government and third-party interference in its member associations, which ultimately could leave five-time World Cup winners Brazil out of major competitions until the crisis is solved.

Sunday's letter was signed by FIFA's Kenny Jean-Marie, its chief members' association officer, and CONMEBOL's deputy secretary-general, Monserrat Jiménez Garcia.

FIFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL also said in the letter they will form a commission to discuss the matter in Brazil on Jan. 8.
 

