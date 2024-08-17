FIFA allows BPL transfer window extension by three days

Following repeated requests from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), FIFA has agreed to extend the pre-season transfer window by three days.

Most of the participating clubs had requested the BFF for a deferral of the window, which had started on June 1, so that they could form confirm their squads in face of financial crisis following the ouster of the Awami League government on August 5.

BFF, in return, has requested the FIFA to defer the cut-off date a number of times, according to its general secretary Emran Hossain Tushar.

Eventually, football's world governing body, FIFA, has decided to extend the deadline by three days, which will take it to 11 weeks and six days.

The FIFA statute states that the pre-season transfer window cannot be more than 12 weeks.

"The deadline day was August 19. FIFA has extended it by three days. We have informed the clubs about this decision," Tushar told reporters at the BFF House on Saturday.

Following the ouster of the previous government, there was vandalism at Abahani Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on August 5. Later, a big conglomerate decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Sheikh Jamal DC and Sheikh Russel KC, two of the biggest football clubs in the country. Chittagong Abahani, another club with close links with the former government, is also facing financial crisis and lack of decision-making from the high-ups. Under these circumstances, how much a three-day extension of the transfer deadline will help clubs complete their formalities remains to be seen.