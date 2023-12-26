Football
Sports Reporter
Tue Dec 26, 2023 08:30 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 08:30 AM

Football

Fed Cup starts today

Sports Reporter
Tue Dec 26, 2023 08:30 AM
PHOTO: BFF

After bringing home the season's first trophy, the Independence Cup, favourites Bashundhara Kings will be desperate to secure another silverware as the Federation Cup kicks off today.

The opening day's action will be staged across two venues. Star-studded Kings take on Fortis FC in Gopalganj while Rahmatganj MFS clash against Bangladesh Police FC in Munshiganj.

While Kings appear primed to achieve a rare treble this season after Sheikh Russel KC pulled off the feat in the 2012-13 season, defending champions Mohammedan SC and runners-up Abahani remain the main candidates to spoil Kings' party.

However, Mohammedan coach and former national forward Alfaz Ahmed believes Sheikh Jamal DC and Sheikh Russel will also push for the title, but focusing on the Federation Cup fixture on Tuesday after playing the league matches on either Friday or Saturday is going to be challenging for all ten participants.

