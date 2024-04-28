Football
Reuters, Liverpool
Sun Apr 28, 2024
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 02:00 AM

Football

Everton confirm survival from relegation

Reuters, Liverpool
Sun Apr 28, 2024
Idrissa Gueye
Everton's Idrissa Gueye celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photo: Reuters

Idrissa Gueye's strike at the hour mark secured Everton a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, confirming the club's survival from relegation.

Jack Harrison's short cross from the right reached Jarrad Branthwaite near the six-yard box, who was dispossessed by Nathan Collins. But the ball rolled towards Gueye who ran up and made no mistake with his right-footed finish.

The win took 15th-placed Everton to 36 points from 35 matches, 11 points ahead of 18th-placed Luton Town who also have three games left to play after losing 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

Brentford, whose survival was also confirmed earlier with Luton's loss, fell to 16th with 35 points.


