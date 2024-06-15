Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54

Ex-Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has died aged 54, his former clubs Arsenal and Everton announced on Saturday.

Campbell, who died after a short illness, holds the record for most Premier League goals, 83, by a player never to win an international cap.

"Everyone at Arsenal Football is devastated to hear of the death of our much-loved former player Kevin Campbell," said Arsenal.

Campbell joined the Gunners as a schoolboy in 1985, making his first-team debut in 1988. He went on to play 228 times for Arsenal scoring 59 goals and winning a league title, an FA Cup, a European Cup Winners Cup and a League Cup.

"To actually play for the team I supported was a dream come true," he said.

In 164 games for Everton he scored 51 goals, including nine in five games which saved them from relegation in 1999.

"Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the Club's most popular and much-loved former strikers, Kevin Campbell," they said on their website.

Campbell, who also played for Leicester, Leyton Orient, Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor, West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff, said one of his favourite memories in football was scoring the winner in the 2000 Merseyside derby, Everton's last victory at Anfield for 22 years

"It was at the Kop End and my view, which will live with me until the day I die, is the Blues in the Kop going crazy," he said.

In January 2001, manager Walter Smith made Campbell Everton's first black captain.

"He made me the first black captain of Everton, which is something that I'm so proud of," Campbell said.

Campbell moved to West Brom in January 2005 and was part of their "great escape", as they became the first club bottom of the Premier League at Christmas to survive.

His son, Tyrese Campbell, is a striker who has just been released by Championship side Stoke City after seven seasons at the club.