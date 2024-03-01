Erik ten Hag demands Fulham to apologise to Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag has demanded that Fulham apologise Bruno Fernandes over a TikTok that appeared to be derogatory towards the Manchester United captain in the wake of last weekend's Premier League meeting between the clubs at Old Trafford.

Posted by Fulham's official account on the platform, the content in question focused on Fernandes after his ankle was clipped from behind by Sasa Lukic. Set to comedic music, the implication was that the Portuguese, who got up after a few seconds of showing visible discomfort, was playacting. The associated caption read, "So glad he's ok…", accompanied by an eye-rolling emoji.

"I didn't know this but if they did it, I would say it is not right," Ten Hag commented on Thursday, the day after the video was originally posted. "It's absolutely not right that a club makes such statements because it is totally out of order and they were wrong. So they should apologise for this."

Ten Hag, who had already given a strong defence of his player after Wednesday night's FA Cup fifth round victory over Nottingham Forest, added that referees need to offer more protection.

"He is a very passionate football player and he is a very creative football player. He is creating most chances in the Premier League. You see opponents are targeting him and, especially after Saturday, when he had a knock and they see it, I feel the refereeing should protect him," the boss said.