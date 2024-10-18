England manager's nationality does not matter: Guardiola

The appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England manager has led to mixed reactions from media and fans but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on the country's supporters to back the German unconditionally regardless of his nationality.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel is the first German to manage England and only the third foreigner to take charge after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson of Sweden and Italian Fabio Capello.

"We don't decide where we're born. Mum and Dad decide that and nine months later we're here. I didn't decide to be Catalan, you don't decide to be English," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"The federation decided to go for a foreign manager with a great record. My view is I would support him unconditionally. If he wins he will be praised and if he loses he will be criticised. But it doesn't matter his nationality.

"I know we are proud of where we are from, but the world is so big. You have to be open minded. I came here to learn from you," the 53-year-old said at a Friday's press conference.

Guardiola was linked with the England job along with Newcastle United's Eddie Howe and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The Spaniard said he hoped to coach a national team one day but when asked if he had been approached by the FA he replied: "Thomas Tuchel is the manager, forget about it.

"I'm the manager of Man City, forget about it. The rest is not important."

City are second with 17 points after seven games, level with third-placed Arsenal and a point behind leaders Liverpool.

Wolves, who have one point, beat City 2-1 in the fixture last season, with Guardiola saying it would be a tough trip.

"They've got fewer points than they deserve. That's all I can see. It's always tough with Wolves," he added.

Guardiola said midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem for weeks, would not be available for the match.