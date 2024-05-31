Football
AFP, Montevideo
Fri May 31, 2024 08:13 AM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 08:19 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Edinson Cavani announces retirement from international football

AFP, Montevideo
Fri May 31, 2024 08:13 AM Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 08:19 AM
Photo: AFP

Uruguayan attacker Edinson Cavani announced Thursday the end of his international career at the age of 37.

Known as "El Matador", Cavani is Uruguay's second all-time leading scorer and third most-capped player, with 58 goals in 136 appearances.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I have been and always will be blessed to have pulled on this shirt to represent what I love most in the world, my country," he said in a message on social media, dedicated to his "beloved Celeste" (the nickname of the Uruguayan national team).

"I want to dedicate myself to this new stage of my career and give everything I have to where I need to be.

"Today I've decided to retire, but I'll always follow you with my heart pounding, just like when I played in that beautiful shirt."

Cavani made his debut for Uruguay in 2008 and represented his country at four World Cups -- the first of which in 2010, he reached the semi-finals and was voted the tournament's best player.

His crowning glory in sky blue, however, was a 2011 Copa America triumph in neighbouring Argentina.

Formerly of Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, Cavani currently plays for Argentinian club Boca Juniors.

Related topic:
Edinson CavaniUruguay football teamPSGManchester Unitedboca juniors
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Man City's Haaland is a 'spoilt brat', says Keane

3w ago
Neymar

‘No problem with Neymar’

6y ago

Foden says Man City face 'six finals' in bid for league and FA Cup glory

1m ago

Tuchel blindsided by Cavani report after first PSG win

5y ago
Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe gets ready to say goodbye as PSG digest Champions League exit

3w ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ঘূর্ণিঝড় রিমালে খুলনার তিন জেলায় ১৭২ প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয় ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত

২ কোটি ৪ লাখ টাকার ক্ষতি, শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম ব্যাহত

৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১৬ বছর অপেক্ষা করেও দেখা হলো না সন্তানের মুখ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X