Fernandes rejects Saudi move to stay at Man Utd: reports

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected a huge offer to leave Manchester United for the Saudi Pro League, opting to be part of Ruben Amorim's rebuild at Old Trafford.

Reports said Al Hilal were willing to pay United up to £100 million ($135 million) for the 30-year-old Portugal international but had not made an official approach.

United endured their worst finish of the Premier League era, finishing 15th. They also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

United captain Fernandes was one of the few players to emerge with credit from a disastrous season, scoring 19 goals and making 19 assists across all competitions.

The midfielder addressed his future after United's defeat to Spurs in Bilbao last month.

"If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it is what it is and football sometimes is like this," he said.

But as speculation swirled over his future, manager Amorim last week expressed his belief that his compatriot would remain at Old Trafford.

Former United captain Gary Neville, now a Sky Sports pundit, said the development was "significant".

"I think that there was an element of this situation that meant United getting that level of money, for someone of Bruno's age, obviously, you couldn't say that it would have been a bad deal," he said.

"But, on the other hand, Manchester United's star player -- only player at times -- for the last four, five, six years, has been Bruno Fernandes. He's so important."

Neville added: "To turn that money down at a point where Manchester United are at their lowest ebb and say, 'No, I want to fight through this, I want to see it through the other side, I want to come out and achieve things,' I think it says a lot about him as a person, as a character.

"The club needs people who are going to run through a brick wall for them."

United are expected to be busy in the transfer market as Amorim reshapes his under-performing squad.

The club have already signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are being heavily linked with Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Departures could include Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Fernandes has made 290 appearances and scored 98 goals for United since his £47 million move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.