Dortmund and Adeyemi hand Celtic brutal European reality check

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their second goal in front of fans. Photo: Reuters

Karim Adeyemi scored three goals in the first half as Borussia Dortmund handed Celtic a brutal Champions League reality check, winning 7-1 at home on Tuesday.

Celtic came into the match having won eight from eight in Scotland and Europe this season, but were blown off the park in Germany, Dortmund leading 5-1 at half-time.

By then, Emre Can had opened the scoring from the penalty spot while Adeyemi had already scored three goals and had won another spot kick, converted by Serhou Guirassy.

Adeyemi was a constant threat for the home side, popping up all over the pitch to bamboozle the Celtic defence.

The Germany forward was subbed off three minutes into the second half but the visitors were spared any respite, Guirassy scoring an excellent solo goal and Felix Nmecha netting a late strike.

The victory equalled Dortmund's biggest ever Champions League win while leaving Celtic's ambitions of impressing on the European stage in tatters.

Domestic league champions in 12 of the past 13 seasons, the European stage has long been the true test of Celtic's quality -- and it has often sent them crashing back to earth.

The supporters united to sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before kickoff, a staple of the pre-match ceremony at both Dortmund and Celtic, who share a long-lasting fan friendship.

When the game started however, the smoke from the Celtic fans' pre-match pyrotechnics had barely cleared before Dortmund took the lead.

The lightning-fast Jamie Gittens was felled in the box by Kasper Schmeichel, bringing Can to the spot, the captain converting for his first goal in the competition since his Liverpool days in 2017.

Celtic swiftly hit back however, Can turning villain when he failed to clear a simple cross, allowing Daizen Maeda to equalise.

But hopes Celtic had of taking the game to Dortmund were short lived, Adeyemi latching onto a Julian Brandt pass to reclaim the lead.

While his first showcased his speed, his second illustrated his skill from range as he blasted in to the roof of the net from a tight angle on the left after 29 minutes.

The same man was at it again 11 minutes later, winning a penalty in a tussle with Arne Engels, which Guirassy slotted home with ease.

With Celtic looking longingly at the clock with half-time approaching, Adeyemi completed his hat trick, pouncing on a poor clearance and curling past Schmeichel.

Adeyemi was subbed off with injury just three minutes into the second half but Dortmund continued to turn the screws.

Guirassy scored a second after slaloming through the penalty box and Nmecha adding a seventh with 11 minutes remaining.

The big win means Dortmund finish the night atop the Champions League table while Celtic have fallen into the bottom half, despite a dominant 5-1 win over Bratislava in their opener.