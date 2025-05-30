Football
AFP, Munich
Fri May 30, 2025 05:57 PM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 06:10 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Eiffel Tower set to sparkle for PSG's big European night

Fri May 30, 2025 05:57 PM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 06:10 PM
AFP, Munich
Fri May 30, 2025 05:57 PM Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 06:10 PM
The Eiffel Tower is lit with the colors of the French flag in Paris on Nov. 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. Photo: Reuters

The city of Paris will show its support for Paris St Germain during their date with destiny in Saturday's Champions League final by lighting up the city's iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower, which is also set to sparkle should the team score.

The Eiffel Tower will turn to red and blue one hour before kickoff, and the fans in the capital will hope to see it sparkle as often as possible.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Saturday, everyone behind PSG. After the title in the France championship and the Coupe de France, all of Paris is with the players to win the Champions League," city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement.

"Paris has a date with the history of football. You make us dream! We are counting on you to make Paris shine."

While the final takes place in Munich, a large security operation will be in force in the French capital, with 5,400 police officers deployed in the city in an effort to avoid disturbances.

PSG are aiming to win their first Champions League trophy, having reached the final in 2020 only to lose to Bayern Munich. They would become the second French club to win the competition, after Olympique de Marseille's success in 1993.

Marseille triumphed in the first year the competition was rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League, and their win came in Munich, and against another side from Milan, Inter's neighbours AC Milan.

Related topic:
PSGInter MilanPSG vs InterUCLChampions LeagueChampions League final
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 to win UEFA Conference League

2d ago

Fantasy Lab: Uniting stars of 2025 Champions League semis

3w ago

PSG are deserving Champions League finalists: Luis Enrique

3w ago
Riccardo Orsolini

Leaders Inter level with Napoli after falling to late Orsolini stunner at Bologna

1m ago

Barca, Inter play out breathtaking 6-goal draw in semi first leg

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবাসীদের রেমিট্যান্সেই বাংলাদেশ ঘুরে দাঁড়িয়েছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

জাতি গঠনে প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশিদের অবদানের কথা স্মরণ করে প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশকে ধ্বংসাবশেষ থেকে ঘুরে দাঁড়াতে প্রবাসীরাই মূল ভূমিকা পালন করেছেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফের বাংলাদেশের লক্ষ্য ২০২ রান

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে