Sane 'in negotiations' with Galatasaray

Photo: AFP

Galatasaray announced on Wednesday they had started talks with Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane with his contract at the German champions up at the end of the season.

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 from Manchester City and is set to arrive in Turkey by Thursday for a medical.

The 29-year-old German scored 11 goals for the Bavarians this season.

According to German media, he had also been the subject of interest from other clubs, including Arsenal.

"Negotiations have begun with the football player Leroy Aziz Sane for his transfer to our club," Galatasary said on social media.

Galatasaray will feature in the Champions League next season having won the Turkish Super Lig.

leroy sane Bundesliga Champions League UCL Galatasaray
