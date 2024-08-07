Football
AFP, Lisbon
Wed Aug 7, 2024 05:00 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 05:00 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Di Maria extends Benfica deal through 2025

AFP, Lisbon
Wed Aug 7, 2024 05:00 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 05:00 PM
Juventus' Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring their second goal against Nantes during Europa League Play-Off second leg match at the Stade de la Beaujoire on February 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Veteran Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has decided against a return to his homeland and  extended his deal with Portuguese club Benfica, the Lisbon outfit said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old had been in negotiations to join Rosario Central of Argentina but had a change of heart when he and his family received abuse and threats.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I am happy to stay at Benfica for one more year" to "continue to win titles," the 36-year-old told the Benfica website.

Di Maria helped Argentina win the World Cup and the Copa America and has starred with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

He joined Benfica in 2023 and helped them to second place in the Portuguese league.

My dream has always been to go back and play for Central and retire in their jersey," Di Maria said in July.

But the player said he was disgusted by the threats to which he and his family became victim when negotiations with Rosario Central were made public.

 

Related topic:
Angel Di MariaBenfica
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pig's head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina

1w ago

Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown: reports

4m ago

Di Maria ‘the one’ as Benfica win Portuguese Super Cup 

12m ago

Di Maria coming to Dhaka!

7m ago

Chelsea keen to sign Enzo Fernandez 

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস আমাদের সুন্দর একটি গণতান্ত্রিক প্রক্রিয়ায় নিয়ে যাবেন: সেনাপ্রধান

সেনাপ্রধান বলেন, সেনানিবাস নিয়ে অনেক ধরনের গুজব চলছে, জনগণ যেন এসব গুজবে কান না দেয়।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification