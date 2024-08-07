Di Maria extends Benfica deal through 2025

Juventus' Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring their second goal against Nantes during Europa League Play-Off second leg match at the Stade de la Beaujoire on February 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Veteran Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has decided against a return to his homeland and extended his deal with Portuguese club Benfica, the Lisbon outfit said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old had been in negotiations to join Rosario Central of Argentina but had a change of heart when he and his family received abuse and threats.

"I am happy to stay at Benfica for one more year" to "continue to win titles," the 36-year-old told the Benfica website.

Di Maria helped Argentina win the World Cup and the Copa America and has starred with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

He joined Benfica in 2023 and helped them to second place in the Portuguese league.

My dream has always been to go back and play for Central and retire in their jersey," Di Maria said in July.

But the player said he was disgusted by the threats to which he and his family became victim when negotiations with Rosario Central were made public.