Football
AFP, Paris
Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:19 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Deschamps delight as 'light back on' for Pogba after doping ban

AFP, Paris
Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:10 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:19 PM
Photo: Reuters

France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday welcomed the news that there was light at the end of the tunnel for midfielder Paul Pogba after a doping ban.

On Friday, French international Pogba learned that his four-year ban for doping had been reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"There is this light that turns on again," said Deschamps on the French Football Federation (FFF) website.

"He will have stages to go through but it is excellent news. He will be able to play again from March."

The 91-times capped World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone in August 2023 after a match between Juventus and Udinese in Italy.

Pogba blamed a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States for the positive test.

He was provisionally suspended in September of the same year, and then banned for four years by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal the following February.

The 31-year-old can now hope to return to the French team in 2025.

"I spoke to him for quite a long time on the phone as this whole period has been very complicated for him," said Deschamps, also referring to "the injuries, plus the private problems he had (a case of blackmail against him notably involving one of his brothers), plus this suspension".

"It still remains a sanction which is heavy, less heavy," added Deschamps, but Pogba "knows that in March 2025, he will become a player again and as he loves football and playing so much, it is excellent news for him".

Related topic:
Paul PogbaDidier DeschampsFFF
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Relentless Kante more than justifies France recall

3m ago

Juventus welcome Pogba with win to kick-start US tour

2y ago
Paul Pogba #10 of Juventus dribbles the ball up the pitch against Chivas during their preseason friendly match at Allegiant Stadium

Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury

2y ago

France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

1y ago

Benzema disputes 'liar' Deschamps' claim over World Cup fitness

1y ago
|অর্থনীতি

‘যোগ্যদের না দিয়ে নিজেদের মালিককে ঋণ দেয় ব্যাংক’

ডেইলি স্টারকে দেওয়া সাক্ষাৎকারে বলেছেন বিশ্বব্যাংকের দক্ষিণ এশিয়া অঞ্চলের ভাইস প্রেসিডেন্ট মার্টিন রেইজার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সাহিত্য

অকল্পনীয় বিজয় এনেছে ছাত্র-জনতা, সবাই যেন মিলেমিশে থাকে: হেলাল হাফিজ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে