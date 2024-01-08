Death of Beckenbauer, 'a true icon': Who is saying what

West Germany's national team coach Franz Beckenbauer (C) celebrates after his team beat the defending champions Argentina 1-0 on a penalty kick by defender Andreas Brehme in the World Cup final, 08 July 1990 in Rome. Photo: AFP

Who is saying what after German football legend Franz Beckenbauer died at the age of 78:

"Franz Beckenbauer was definitely the biggest German footballer of all time and above all one of the greatest men who I have known."

-- German Football Federation (DFB) vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke

"The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser."

-- German Bundesliga statement

"Franz Beckenbauer, one of European football's greatest sons, has passed away aged 78. 'Der Kaiser' was an extraordinary player, successful coach and popular pundit who shaped German football like no other."

Portrait taken 07 April 1975 in Saint-Etienne of defender Franz Beckenbauer who played for the German national football team. Photo: AFP file

- UEFA statement

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players. A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant. He will forever be remembered."

-- English Premier League

"Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP."

-- Former England striker and television pundit Gary Lineker

"It fills me with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, a true icon of the game. It was a privilege to share one of my proudest moments with him when he presented my 100th cap for Scotland. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time. RIP Der Kaiser."

-- Former Scotland player Kenny Dalglish

"Very sad to hear that the great @beckenbauer has sadly passed away he was a fantastic player reaching world class status @FIFAWorldCup RIP #Legend"

-- Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton