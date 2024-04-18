De Rossi to remain Roma coach 'for the foreseeable future'

Daniele De Rossi will stay on long-term as Roma coach, the Serie A club announced on Thursday, hours before their Europa League quarter-final decider with AC Milan.

Former Roma captain De Rossi came in as interim boss when Jose Mourinho was sacked in January and has revitalised the team, who host Milan with a 1-0 lead from last week's first leg at the San Siro.

"After meeting yesterday afternoon with Daniele De Rossi, we are delighted to announce he will continue as head coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future," said Roma's American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

"We will continue to work together as hard as we possibly can to deliver a future that AS Roma's fans deserve.

"We couldn't be happier to build a long-term project with Daniele."

Roma are currently fifth in Serie A and in a good position to reach the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

A top-five finish in Italy's top flight will almost certainly be enough for a place in Europe's top club competition thanks to the strong performance of the country's clubs in the continental competitions.

Roma are four points ahead of sixth-placed Atalanta and have only lost twice since De Rossi took charge, against Italian champions-elect Inter Milan and Brighton when their last-16 Europa League tie had already been put to bed in the first leg.