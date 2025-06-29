‘Dangerous’ Jhon Arias: From watching Kaka to earning his praise

Jhon Arias grew up in Quibdo, one of Colombia's most impoverished regions. The challenges there were many, including the pursuit of a football career.

He constantly used to tell his family, he had to seek opportunities in bigger cities like Medellin and Cali. That's why he briefly considered swapping the football field for a future in medicine, even though his talent was evident from the start.

He stuck it out, and much of that was due to his admiration for the Brazilian star Kaka. More than once, Arias has said, "When I was younger, he was someone I looked up to, and I said 'I want to be like him'."

Now 27, the midfielder left Quibdo behind and is now performing on the same stages that Kaka used to grace. The Fluminense FC ace is among the standout players of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and is now gearing up to face FC Internazionale Milano in Charlotte for a quarter-final spot this Monday.

Dubbed the 'most beloved Colombian in Brazil' by the fans of Flu, Arias is looking to write another chapter in this story. A story that has turned full circle, with the forward now earning praise from the player that inspired him to begin the journey.

"I'm delighted that I can inspire new players, whether they're young hopefuls dreaming of a football career or professionals already living it. For Arias, who grew up watching me play and drew a bit of inspiration from that, it really makes me so, so happy" Kaka told FIFA.

"Today, Arias is a big name in Brazilian football and a cornerstone for Fluminense. He has been outstanding in the league for some time.

"He's an extremely dangerous player who can decide a match at any moment. He has stood out in every competition he's played in, made history with Fluminense with their Libertadores win, and now he's looking for a major victory at the Club World Cup."

Fluminense's No21 has played every minute of their campaign so far. With one goal and one assist, he has been the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match twice so far – in the 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the opening game, then in the 4-2 victory over Ulsan HD – and has impressed with his consistency.

Wherever he is on the pitch, he always delivers. He's that quiet leader, influencing the Tricolor's game even when he hasn't got the ball.

Unlike before, however, he now plays the leading role rather than just being the "engine" that keeps the team ticking over. For this reason, in a recent interview, Flu coach Renato 'Gaucho' Portaluppi highlighted the fact that Arias is one of the players in Brazilian football who can change a game at any moment.

"I said some players fit this description, and Arias is one of them," he declared.

He does so not only by scoring goals but also by setting up his teammates. He leads the Rio team in assists this season, serving up 13 in 31 matches. That is just four shy of equalling his best total in Brazil, when he chipped in with 17 assists in 2022 and 2023.

These numbers have even moved him into second place for assists at Flu in the 21st century, with 55, trailing only the Argentinian Dario Conca who has 71.

Arias has also scored in every official competition in which Fluminense has taken part in this season – a unique feat in the club's history.

He is so revered by the Tricolor fans, that they started calling him 'The Colombian Pele'. Whenever he is asked about the nickname, he brushes it off with typical good humour.

"No, no, no – are you joking? Far from it! Pele was one of the best players ever. That's crazy. There will never be another like him, not even close. As a Colombian, I can speak to how highly Pele is regarded in Colombia and all over the world. He is one of the greats of the game. I take it as a joke, but to call me 'The Colombian Pele' is too much", he maintained.

Still, it's much more than Arias dreamed of in his childhood in Quibdo, as he watched Kaka in his pomp at clubs like AC Milan and Real Madrid C.F..

"I'm very happy to have helped and contributed to his career in some way, inspiring him to improve and become one of today's top players, on both the Brazilian and world stage", Kaka concluded.