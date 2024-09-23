Complacency costs U-20s facing Guam

Bangladesh threw away the lead twice to play out a 2-2 draw against Guam in a Group A encounter of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Hai Phong, Vietnam, on Monday.

Following a 4-0 thrashing against Syria in the group opener, Bangladesh were desperate for a win over lowly Guam to keep alive their slim hopes of advancing to the final round of the competition after 20 years.

At Lach Tray Stadium, forward Mirajul Islam gave Bangladesh an early lead in the sixth minute before Shuntaro Suzuki converted a penalty in the 75th minute to bring Guam back into the match. Substitute Moinul Islam restored Bangladesh's lead in the 87th minute, but the charges of Maruful Haque threw it away in stoppage time, with Curtis Harmon striking the equaliser.

Maruful lamented his players becoming complacent after going ahead. "After scoring early, I thought the players focused on showcasing individual skills, taking opponents lightly. This mentality cost us," said Maruful.

"I think the players have problem in understanding that football is a team game. We are failing time and again with this type of thinking, whereas a positive result will come through a team game."

Given that Bangladesh have to play against strong Vietnam and Bhutan, Maruful said, "I don't see any opportunity to qualify for the final phase with one defeat and one draw in two matches... I think it is going to be a challenging job to keep third position intact [to advance] as a third-pot team.

"If the players can focus on the team game, then it is possible to hold the third position among five teams."