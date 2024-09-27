Football
Sports Reporter
Fri Sep 27, 2024 09:02 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 09:09 PM

Football
U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh go down 4-1 to Vietnam

Sports Reporter
Fri Sep 27, 2024 09:02 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 09:09 PM
Photo: BFF

Poor defending and goalkeeping saw Bangladesh go down 4-1 to Vietnam in their third Group A match in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong, Vietnam today. 

With two defeats and one draw in three matches, Bangladesh now languish at the bottom of the five-team group alongside Bhutan who the men in red and green play on Saturday to cap off their group-stage phase.

The charges of Maruful Haque came into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Guam and continued to make the same mistakes as they did in their previous matches.

Defender Shakil Tapu put the ball in his own net while attempting to clear to give Vietnam a lead in the fourth minute. Bangladesh conceded the second goal in the 28th minute, thanks to an unforgettable mistake by goalkeeper Ismail Mahin, who failed to make contact with an attempt clearance after an Asadul Islam Sakib back pass. He missed the ball and saw it crawl into the net as Vietnam forward Hoang Minh Tien managed a last-minute poke.

Bangladesh then pulled back a goal, courtesy of a well-judged header from Piash Ahmed Nova who was expertly finished from a cross by Asadul Islam Shakib in the 41st minute as Bangladesh showed signs of life. But the next minute, keeper Mahin stood helpless against a 25-yard long-ranger from Le Van Quang Duyet.

After the break, Mahin was at it again with an error as he failed to keep out a curving free-kick from Nguyen Cong Phuong despite positioning himself well for the near-post attempt as Vietnam wrapped up the victory.

Related topic:
Bangladesh U20 football teamBangladesh vs VietnamAFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
