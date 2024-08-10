Football
Reuters, London
Sat Aug 10, 2024 10:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 10:23 PM

Football

City beat United on penalties to win Community Shield

Reuters, London
Sat Aug 10, 2024 10:20 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 10:23 PM
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho reacts after his penalty shot was saved during a penalty shoot out in the English FA Community Shield football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, in London on August 10, 2024. [R] Manchester City's Ruben Dias and teammates celebrate after Manuel Akanji scored the winning goal during a penalty shoot out. Photo: AFP

Champions Manchester City beat FA Cup winners Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday after the traditional season curtain-raiser finished level at 1-1.

United created a host of chances to take the lead and were rewarded when 20-year-old substitute Alejandro Garnacho ran through the City defence to slide the ball into the bottom corner of the net in the 82nd minute.

Erik ten Hag's team looked on course to repeat their shock victory over City in last season's FA Cup final but midfielder Bernardo Silva netted a minute from time to send the match to penalties.

Manuel Akanji scored the decisive penalty for City after Silva had earlier missed a spot-kick in the shootout.

City won the trophy for the first time since 2019 to end a run of defeats in Community Shield matches, following losses to Arsenal last season, Liverpool in 2022 and Leicester City in 2021.

