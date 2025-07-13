Chelsea vs PSG: Highlights

Chelsea's Cole Palmer and PSG's Ousmane Dembele sit with the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy against the backdrop of the New York skyline, recreating the iconic NYC 'Lunch atop a Skyscraper' photograph. Photos: Facebook

The stage is set for a clash of ambition and ascendance as Chelsea take on reigning European champions PSG in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at The MetLife Stadium in New York tonight (1:00 am Bangladesh time).

PSG arrive in New York as the best team in the world [according to Opta ratings] -- the poster boys of a new era built around a fearless, youthful core that has swept aside all challengers in every competition they've played in this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, come in with a point to prove as their youth-driven project under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital gather steam. Fresh off their Conference League triumph, the Blues are rebuilding with purpose and now stand one win away from making a thunderous global statement that would give their project immense validation and end PSG's incredible run this season.

Highlights:

*This will be the first major international final in men's football between clubs from England and France.

*The last time these two teams met was in the last 16 of the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League, which saw PSG advance 4-2 on aggregate.

*PSG have scored ten first-half goals in the competition, while Chelsea are yet to concede before the break in any match.

*Chelsea have attempted 100 shots on goal in the competition, more than any other club.

*Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez leads the way on assists in the tournament with three.

* Dating back to the Coupe de France final, PSG have won their last five knockout matches in all competitions by a combined score of 18-0

*Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has completed the most dribbles at the first FIFA Club World Cup: 18. He is followed by PSG's Desire Doue (17).

*PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma has kept five clean sheets at this tournament – the most and two more than any goalkeeper in the tournament.