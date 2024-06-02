Champions League triumph 'best night' of Bellingham's life

Jude Bellingham said his first taste of Champions League glory with Real Madrid was the "best night of my life" after the Spanish giants beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley.

The England international had been frustrated by his former club for much of the showpiece occasion in his homeland, but Madrid once more found a way to win in the Champions League.

Dani Carvajal headed in from a corner before Bellingham teed up Vinicius Junior to fire into the far corner to deliver Madrid's 15th European Cup.

"I have always dreamed of playing in these games," Bellingham told TNT Sports. "You go through life and there are so many people who say you cannot do things. I was alright until I was in my mum and dad's face.

"My little brother is there and I'm trying to be a role model for him. I cannot put it into words. The best night of my life."

Carvajal was an unlikely hero as the right-back along with Nacho, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, in the final game of his club career, joined Madrid legend Paco Gento as the only players to win the competition six times.

The Spanish international admitted his side had ridden their luck during a dominant first 45 minutes from Dortmund, who struck the post through Niclas Fuellkrug.

"We knew it would be a tough game, and the first half they were very superior but we got out alive," said Carvajal.

"We knew our moment would come, and it did, and we have the 15th."