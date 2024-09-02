Football
Star Sports Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:57 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:00 AM

Most Viewed

Football
SAFF Women's Championship

Champions Bangladesh to begin against Pakistan

Star Sports Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:57 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:00 AM
Flower petals fly in the air as the SAFF Women’s Championship winners Bangladesh team ride on an open-top bus following their arrival in the capital on September 21, 2022. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Defending champions Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal on October 20 and then square off against South Asian powerhouse India in their final group match two days later.

These three teams make up Group A while Group B features hosts Nepal as well as Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The schedule for the seventh edition of the championship was released by the South Asian Football Federation on Sunday.

The group stage will run from October 17 to 24 while the two semifinals will be held on October 27. The final will be played on October 30.

All the matches will take place at the Dasrath Stadium in Kathmandu, where Bangladesh won their first regional title of Women's SAFF, beating the hosts 3-1 in the final of the last edition in 2022.

This edition was supposed to be held in Bangladesh, but due to unavailability of Bangabandhu National Stadium, the event was moved to Nepal.
 

Related topic:
SAFF Women's Championship 2024SAFFfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Booters settle in Bengaluru after immigration, hotel hassles

1y ago

Salahuddin’s dream comes true

1y ago
Bangladesh U20 football team

Promises aplenty as SAFF U20 champions return home

3d ago

Reborn Xhaka vows to keep record-breaking Leverkusen on top

1w ago
Jamie Vardy

Vardy strikes as Leicester hold misfiring Spurs

1w ago
|হাসপাতাল

ঢাকা মেডিকেলে বহির্বিভাগ বন্ধ, জরুরি বিভাগে রোগীর ভিড়

‘আমি তিনবার বহির্বিভাগে, দুইবার জরুরি বিভাগে গিয়েও ফিরে আসতে হয়েছে। জরুরি বিভাগ থেকে বলেছে, সেলাই পরে কাটালেও চলবে।’

৬ মিনিট আগে
|শিল্পখাত

শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভের মুখে আশুলিয়ার ৩০ পোশাক কারখানায় ছুটি ঘোষণা

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification