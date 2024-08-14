Football
AFP, Madrid
Wed Aug 14, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 06:14 PM

Football

Camavinga out for weeks with knee sprain

AFP, Madrid
Wed Aug 14, 2024 06:10 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 06:14 PM
Real Madrid's French midfielder #6 Eduardo Camavinga receives medical treatment during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Atalanta Bergamo, in Warsaw at the National Stadium in Warsaw on August 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of the season after the Spanish club confirmed Wednesday he suffered a knee ligament sprain.

Spanish reports suggest the France international will be sidelined for up to seven weeks, potentially missing Madrid's first matches in the Champions League in September and October.

"After tests conducted today our player Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a ligament sprain in his left knee," said Madrid in a statement.

Camavinga suffered the injury on Tuesday during a training session when he slipped and collided with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos retired from football this summer and Camavinga's injury leaves the reigning Spanish and European champions thin in midfield ahead of the new season.

Champions League holders Madrid face Europa League winners Atalanta on Wednesday in the European Super Cup before their La Liga campaign kicks off on Sunday at Real Mallorca.

Camavinga's French compatriot Kylian Mbappe is poised to make his long-awaited Madrid debut against Atalanta in Warsaw.

