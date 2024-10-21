Butler rues not getting ‘three deserved points’

Bangladesh coach Peter Butler tried to put on a brave face following the defending champions' shock 1-1 draw against Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF Women's Championship in Kathmandu yesterday.

The Englishman, who took charge in March this year after a brief spell from Saiful Bari Titu following the resignation of long-serving Golam Rabbani Choton last year, praised his team profusely while lamenting not getting 'deserved three points'.

"I'm not disappointed with how it went but I'm a realist. We march on and take the momentum from tonight's game into the next game against India on the 23rd. We'll kick on and surprise a few people," said the former West Ham midfielder.

Photo: BFF

Bangladesh were only saved utter embarrassment against a side they had beaten 6-0, thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Shamsunnahar Jr. While the women in red and green did dominate possession and shot taken, they looked anything but the force they were when they brushed aside all oppositions on their way to the maiden title two years ago under Choton.

Butler, however, felt her team played exceedingly well and were unlucky not to get three points against a side full of 'expatriates from around the world' who got 'everyone behind the ball'.

"I'm really proud of the girls. I thought they were absolutely superb. Anybody who criticises us knows nothing about football," said Butler.

"I've played in every level, the English Premier League and I've managed over thousand matches. And I can honestly say that I've never been involved in a game where we've dominated possession so much, controlled the whole game, played such really really good football and not really got the just deserved, which should have been the three points," the 58-year-old coach added.