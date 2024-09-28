Brazil coach Dorival urges patience over Neymar return

Brazil coach Dorival Junior called for Neymar to be given as much time as he needs to make a complete recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him for almost a year.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star ruptured his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty last October.

Neymar had surgery and eventually returned to training in July but the 32-year-old is yet to make his comeback, with Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus this week saying he was not yet ready.

The forward is again missing from the Brazil squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru next month.

"We know how important he is... We're waiting for him, we need to be patient. It doesn't matter if he doesn't return in October, November or just in February," Dorival said on Friday.

"He has to be confident and fully recovered."

Dorival recalled Barcelona winger Raphinha and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, with Real Madrid trio Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick other attacking options for the five-time world champions.

Brazil have only 10 points from eight qualifiers after losing four of their past five matches, leaving them fifth and just one point above Paraguay, who occupy the play-off spot.

The Selecao face Chile in Santiago on October 10 before a home qualifier against Peru five days later in Brasilia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Bento (Al Nassr/KSA), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Abner (Lyon/FRA), Vanderson (Monaco/FRA), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Marquinhos (Paris SG/FRA)

Midfielders: Andre (Wolves/ENG), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Gerson (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid/ESP), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Savinho (Manchester City/ENG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/ESP), Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP)