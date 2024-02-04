Football
Star Sports Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:05 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Booters to have camp in Saudi Arabia before facing Palestine twice

Star Sports Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:01 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:05 PM
PHOTO: BFF

Bangladesh national football team will have a two-week residential camp in Saudi Arabia before playing back-to-back matches of the World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine, informed Bangladesh Football Federation's vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed.

Nabil, also the chairperson of National Teams Committee of BFF, said that the schedule of the matches against Palestine have been slightly changed, with the home game now scheduled for March 26 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka while the away match taking place earlier, on March 21, in Kuwait.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Since we will have a camp in Tayef city, we wanted to play the away match first and then the home match. So we spoke with the various stakeholders and the decision was made," Nabil told reporters after a meeting of the NTC on Sunday.

The Bangladesh team will leave on March 2 and will have the two-week camp in Tayef before flying out to Kuwait for the World Cup Qualifiers fixtures.

Bangladesh had started the qualifying campaign in Group I with a 7-0 defeat away to Australia before holding Lebanon to. 1-1 draw at home last year. The men in red and green are bottom of the group with 1 point, and so are Palestine. Lebanon have two points while Australia lead with six.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Football FederationKazi Nabil AhmedNational Teams CommitteePalestineBangladeshWorld Cup qualifiers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh on track to complete deal with Japan to retain duty-free access

Bangladesh on track to complete deal with Japan to retain duty-free access: official

Salahuddin takes a dig at journalists, then says sorry

Cabrera gets one-year extension

BFF’s women wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron

BFF wants to avail all FIFA windows for women

Bangladesh Under-19 women's football team

Bangladesh ease past Nepal in SAFF U19 Women’s C’ship opener

1d ago
ঘটনা যেভাবে ঘটেছে, যে কোনো তদন্তকারী সংস্থার জন্য কঠিন: আইনমন্ত্রী
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঘটনা যেভাবে ঘটেছে, যে কোনো তদন্তকারী সংস্থার জন্য কঠিন: আইনমন্ত্রী

‘এই হত্যার বিচারটা হারিয়ে যাবে না। এটাও আমি পরিষ্কার করব।’

১২ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ধর্ষণকাণ্ডে উত্তাল জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

৪১ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X