Booters to have camp in Saudi Arabia before facing Palestine twice

Bangladesh national football team will have a two-week residential camp in Saudi Arabia before playing back-to-back matches of the World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine, informed Bangladesh Football Federation's vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed.

Nabil, also the chairperson of National Teams Committee of BFF, said that the schedule of the matches against Palestine have been slightly changed, with the home game now scheduled for March 26 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka while the away match taking place earlier, on March 21, in Kuwait.

"Since we will have a camp in Tayef city, we wanted to play the away match first and then the home match. So we spoke with the various stakeholders and the decision was made," Nabil told reporters after a meeting of the NTC on Sunday.

The Bangladesh team will leave on March 2 and will have the two-week camp in Tayef before flying out to Kuwait for the World Cup Qualifiers fixtures.

Bangladesh had started the qualifying campaign in Group I with a 7-0 defeat away to Australia before holding Lebanon to. 1-1 draw at home last year. The men in red and green are bottom of the group with 1 point, and so are Palestine. Lebanon have two points while Australia lead with six.