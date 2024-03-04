Berardi to miss Euro 2024 with Achilles injury

Italy forward Domenico Berardi has been ruled out of Euro 2024 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during Sassuolo's 1-0 defeat by Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

Sassuolo said in a statement on Monday that tests had revealed a "complete rupture of the Achilles tendon" in Berardi's right leg.

The 29-year-old will undergo surgery on Tuesday, his club added, without specifying how long he will be sidelined.

Berardi, who has scored eight goals in 28 matches for Italy, was making his first appearance for Sassuolo after nearly two months out injured against Verona.

Italy have been drawn with Spain, Croatia and Albania in Group B at Euro 2024, which runs from June 14-July 14 in Germany.