Bellingham promises more assists for Mbappe

Jude Bellingham showered praises on Kylian Mbappe, who could not have anticipated a better start to his Real Madrid career as he scored a debut goal to help his new team win the European Super Cup on Wednesday.

Mbappe fired the ball into the top corner from Jude Bellingham's pass to double Real's lead in a 2-0 victory over Atalanta.

Bellingham wasted two good chances before he set up Mbappe for Real's second, cutting the ball back for the Frenchman to provide a neat finish.

The Englishmen was on the pitch for 88 minutes, and his sublime second-half display saw him claiming the Most Valuable Player of the UEFA Super Cup final.

"I don't care where I play. I wasn't a forward last year either. Today I moved a bit to the left, but football flows. I feel comfortable in any position as long as I can help my team. It's easier to score goals if I play closer to goal, but maybe I'll have to adapt this season. I'm fine with that, I just want to do well," said Bellingham after the match.

Regarding Mbappe's dream debut, he said: "He's unbelievable. I thought he was incredible before, but now that I can play with him, I can appreciate his details, his speed, his quality and how hard he works. He's a leader on the pitch. There had been a lot of talk for a long time about him coming here, so it feels like he's been with us even longer. It's a fantastic dressing room and we're going to make him feel welcome as we've done with everyone else."

"He's a player who can write his own history. He always does well for his teams and once again he did that today. It was great to be involved in his first goal and I hope to give him more than one assist during the rest of the season."

