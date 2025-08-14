Barcelona's Ter Stegen validated as long-term injury by LaLiga

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen delivers a speech before the 60th Joan Gamper Trophy football match between Barcelona and Como 1907 at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona on August 10, 2025. Photo: AFP

Barcelona announced Wednesday the long-term injury validation of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen by the Spanish league, meaning the club can register new signing Joan Garcia without breaking financial fair play rules.

"LaLiga's Medical Committee has ruled that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury meets the long-term injury criteria established by current regulations," Barcelona said in a statement on their website.

"The club will proceed tomorrow (Thursday) to immediately formalise the registration of player Joan Garcia."

After two seasons marred by serious injuries, Barcelona captain Ter Stegen underwent back surgery last month.

However, the 33-year-old had refused up until last Friday to release his medical details as Barcelona tried to have him classified by LaLiga as a long-term injury, which would allow them to deduct part of his pay from their official wage bill.

The Catalan club had planned to use the German's long-term absence to register their new recruits while remaining within the financial fair play rules.

In addition to the recruitment of 24-year-old shotstopper Garcia, Barcelona extended the contract of veteran Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny this summer.