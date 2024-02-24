Football
Reuters
Sat Feb 24, 2024 11:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 11:32 PM

Football

Barcelona breeze past Getafe 4-0 to climb to second place

Reuters
Sat Feb 24, 2024 11:28 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 11:32 PM
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. Photo: Reuters

Raphinha, Joao Felix, Frenkie De Jong and Fermin Lopez scored to give Barcelona a 4-0 win over visitors Getafe on Saturday that lifts Xavi Hernandez's side to second in the LaLiga standings.

Raphinha opened the scoring with a tidy finish from a counterattack in the 20th minute, and Joao Felix extended the locals' lead in the 53rd with a tap-in from close-range.

De Jong struck from the edge of the box eight minutes later, and substitute Lopez lashed in a rebound in extra time to ram home the win for last year's champions.

Barca moved to second in the standings on 57 points, five behind leaders Real Madrid and one ahead of third-placed Girona, both of whom have a game in hand.

 

Related topic:
footballBarcelonaLa Liga
