Wed Oct 23, 2024 07:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 07:59 PM

Bangladesh thump India to qualify for Women’s SAFF C’ship semis

Photo: BFF

Bangladesh forward Tohura Khatun scored a brace and midfielder Afeida Khandaker netted one in a thumping 3-1 win over India in their final Group A game in the SAFF Women's Championships at the Dashrath Rangasala stadium in Nepal on Wednesday.  

Photo: BFF

All thee of Bangladesh's goals came in the first half. Afeida scored the opener in the 18th minute with a clever chip from inside the box after India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu half-cleared the corner kick from Sabina Khatun.

Photo: BFF

Tohura doubled Bangladesh's lead right before the half-hour mark, bundling home following a cross from Rituporna. She doubled her tally with a brilliant curler from outside the box after being teed up by Shamsunnahar Jr before half-time to make it 3-0 for the defending champions.

But goalkeeper Rupna Chakma let Dalima Chhibber's cross slip through her fingers, with Bala Devi ideally positioned to head the ball home in the 44th minute.

Photo: BFF

Bangladesh, who drew 1-1 against Pakistan in their opening fixture, go into the semis as group winners and will take on Group B runners-up.  

Bangladesh vs IndiaSAFF Women's Championships 2024
|ফুটবল

ভারতকে হারিয়ে গ্রুপ চ্যাম্পিয়ন হয়ে সেমিফাইনালে বাংলাদেশ

আফঈদা খাতুনের লক্ষ্যভেদের পর তহুরা খাতুন করলেন জোড়া গোল। গোলরক্ষক রূপনা চাকমা দিলেন বেশ কিছু অসাধারণ সেভ।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ঢাকার যেসব এলাকায় বৃহস্পতিবার ৮ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না

৪৫ মিনিট আগে