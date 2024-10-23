Troubled Bangladesh face India hurdle

Bangladesh women's football team will face India hurdle today in their second and final group fixture of the SAFF Women's Championship, knowing that a big-margin defeat would end the defending champions' campaign in the group stages.

There is bigger worry for the team, though, that is the environment. Currently, the team is in a bit of a mess in the aftermath of what midfielder Monika Chakma told media on Monday.

The charges of Peter Butler made a disappointing start to their title-defence with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan, a team they had beaten 6-0 in their previous meeting during their triumphant SAFF campaign in Kathmandu's Dasharath Stadium, the same venue where the current edition is also taking place.

The coach had kept senior players like Masura Parvin, Sanjida Akter, Maria Manda and Krishna Rani Sarkar on the bench. Even though the latter two came off the bench late in the game as Bangladesh desperately searched for an equaliser after going 1-0 down early, the former two did not get any game-time.

Monika, speaking to media the following day, claimed that the coach does not like senior players, and does not want to involve them unless absolutely needed. She also said that the coach might have been happy but players were not at all satisfied with their result or performance in the first match.

Monika's words apparently didn't go down well with the coach as he did not speak to media following the practice session at the Army Ground on Tuesday, sending two young players – Munki Akter and Kohati Kisku – in front of the media.

Munki, who did not get to play in the opening match, hinted that the coach might give more senior players a chance in this crucial match, which Bangladesh cannot afford to lose by more than a two-goal margin.

"There may be some changes from the team that the coach fielded against Pakistan. There are seniors in the side," Munki said, before adding: "We are young, if we are fielded suddenly, we won't be able to play like that. Maybe we will play, but we won't be able to make decisions like the seniors."

Kohati, who made her SAFF Championship debut against Pakistan, said that she would try to do her best if she gets a chance alongside the seniors.

"The seniors will play (against India). If we get a chance, we will play with maximum effort," the defender said, adding that they have got to be more alert in defence to stop the speedy Indian forwards from scoring.