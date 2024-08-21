Football


Football

Bangladesh to play against Bhutan on Sept 5, 8

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) yesterday confirmed that the national football team will play two FIFA friendly matches against Bhutan on September 5 and 8.

The BFF wanted to host Bhutan in the September window but the game's local governing body decided to play away in Bhutan due to Bhutan's reluctance to come to Dhaka under the current political situation.

BFF general secretary Emran Hossain said the team will leave for Bhutan on August 30. However, a decision on the pre-departure training camp will be taken after consultation with the authorities, he said.  

