Bangladesh go down fighting

Bangladesh women's football team put up a much improved performance against Chinese Taipei but still ended up on the losing side, suffering a 1-0 defeat in the second and final FIFA friendly match at the Bashundhara Kings Arena yesterday.

Smarting from a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Chinese Taipei in the first match, the SAFF Champions showed their character in the second match against a side that is 100 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

Coach Peter Butler made four changes in the starting eleven, the most notable of them was his decision to drop captain Sabina Khatun in favour of forward Shamsunnahar Jr.

He also brought in defenders Shamsunnahar Sr and Anai Mogini and midfielder Swapna Rani in place of Masura Parvin, Sumaya Matsushima and Shaheda Akter Ripa, switching to a 4-4-2 formation from the first match's 3-5-2.

Sabina, who has been an indispensable part of the team since making her debut in 2010, was taken off after the first half in the first match and came off the bench in the dying minutes in yesterday's game.

The British coach said that he respected Sabina's contributions as a player but also hinted that age may be catching up with the 30-year-old booter.

"I think Sabi [Sabina] looked tired the other day. I'm trying to help her. I think she's an integral part, moving forward with this group. She's a good girl. She has had a distinguished career which I fully respect. When you get older, sometimes your legs don't do what your brain tells you to do," said Butler.

In the match, Chinese Taipei dominated the first 20 minutes of the game, taking the lead in the 17th minute by utilising a mistake from Bangladeshi defender Anai Mogini.

Anai failed to clear a cutback from the left side of the box and unmarked Su Yu-Hsuan, who scored a hat-trick in the first match, brilliantly placed the ball to the far post, beating goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.

After conceding the lead, Bangladesh started playing better, had more control of the ball and launched attacks through both flanks. But forwards Shamsunnahar Jr and Tahura Khatun were not able to reach most of the crosses due to their height disadvantage compared to the Chinese Taipei defenders.

The ball remained in the Chinese Taipei half for most of the second half as the pair of Monika Chakma and Munki Akther controlled the midfield while Ritu Porna Chakma and Swapna Rani made encouraging runs through both flanks but the hosts equalise.

Overall, the Bangladesh coach was satisfied with his team's performance in the match.

"I made a few changes looking back at the previous match where I thought we played well for 15-20 minutes, lost it for about a 20-minute spell when we conceded three goals, that obviously cost us," Butler said.

"So, today's [Monday] plan was building blocks – 15 minutes, 15 minutes, 15 minutes – don't play the game, play the clock and let's build confidence. We conceded again after 15 minutes, but I was delighted with the way they came back, the attitude they shown.

"I thought the girls were outstanding tonight. We didn't have a lot of chances in the first 40 minutes, but I thought in the second half we grew into the game and really dominated possession. I think if anybody's critical of that tonight, they don't understand football."