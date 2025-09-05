Bangladesh futsal team set for Malaysia camp ahead of AFC qualifiers

The Bangladesh national futsal team will fly out to Malaysia on Sunday for a two-week preparation camp ahead of their maiden appearance in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Bangladesh have been drawn into a tough Group G alongside 10-time Asian champions Iran, hosts Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. They will start their campaign against Iran on September 20 before taking on Malaysia and UAE on September 22 and 24, respectively.

"As there is hardly any infrastructure or proper facilities for futsal in Dhaka, we are heading to Malaysia for a preparation camp from September 8 to 17,"said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) futsal committee chairman Imranur Rahman at a press conference at the BFF House on Friday.

"During this period, we will also play three to four practice matches against different Malaysian clubs, with the Malaysian football federation helping us arrange those fixtures."

To assemble the squad, the BFF had earlier organised an open trial and appointed experienced Iranian coach Saeid Khodarahmi to guide the team in their first-ever AFC futsal competition.

The preliminary squad currently features 17 players, including Canada-based Rahbar Wahed Khan, who has already represented the Bangladesh national football team once, and Bangladesh Premier League campaigner Mahamudul Hasan Kiron. The final 14-member squad will be announced in Malaysia, with Rahbar set to join his teammates directly at the camp.

"We believe in these boys, because Bangladesh is just beginning its journey in futsal. I want everyone to keep supporting the players even after the qualifiers, where they will face top sides like Asian champions Iran, UAE -- who have been preparing in China -- and hosts Malaysia, who are also very strong," said head coach Khodarahmi.

Vice-captain Intisar Mostafa added: "We are going to play international futsal for the first time, and this experience will help us in the future. We will try our level best in the tournament."

Squad: Jahid Hasan Rabbi, Naim Reza, Jannatul Nayem Parvege, Fayed Azim, Moin Ahmed, Prenchong Mro, Foayej Ahammed, Tajware Bin Kashem, Mahamudul Hasan Kiron, Touhidul Islam, Samsuddin Khan, Srabon Mehedi Shakil, Rahbar Wahed Khan, Kazi Ibrahim Ahmed, Md Tuhin, Intishar Mostafa Chowdhury and Wazi Bin Wahab Wasty.

Fixture:

September 20 Bangladesh vs Iran

September 22 Bangladesh vs Malaysia

September 24 Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates