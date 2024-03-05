Football
Star Sports Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:25 PM

Most Viewed

Football
SAFF U-16 Women's Championship

Bangladesh beat India to secure final berth

Star Sports Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:21 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:25 PM
Bangladesh celebrate one of their three goals against India. Photo: BFF

Alpi Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity and Arpita Biswas scored a goal apiece as Bangladesh beat India 3-1 in a SAFF U-16 Women's Championship fixture in Kathmandu today to confirm a place in the final.

Billed as a dress rehearsal for the final on March 10, Bangladesh took the lead in this round-robin match through Alpi's goal in the ninth minute – her looping attempt slipping through the grasp of the India goalkeeper.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India hit back 10 minutes after restart through a similar kind of goal but Bangladesh regained the lead as Prity, who scored both goals in Bangladesh's 2-0 win over Nepal in their first match on Saturday, scored in the 78th minute with a placing shot from a counter-attack.

Skipper Arpita then wrapped up the victory, nodding home a corner kick in the 89th minute.

Bangladesh will play Bhutan in their last round-robin match on Friday before squaring off against either India or Nepal in the final.

Related topic:
BangladeshindiaSAFF U-16 Women's Championshipfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib no more top all-rounder in the world

2w ago

Morsalin to miss Palestine matches

1w ago

Prity brace gives Bangladesh perfect start

3d ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo to receive two-match ban for obscene gestures: Reports

1w ago
Mukesh Ambani

Ambani-backed Indian AI model 'Hanooman' to launch in March

1w ago
বাংলাদেশ ডামি সোনার বাংলায় পরিণত: মঈন খান
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশ ডামি সোনার বাংলায় পরিণত: মঈন খান

‘আমরা জানি, বাংলাদেশে কিছু সরকারের আশীর্বাদপুষ্ট ধনিক শ্রেণি সৃষ্টি হয়েছে। তারা ইংল্যান্ড, আমেরিকার ধনিক শ্রেণির চেয়েও অধিকতর বিলাসবহুল জীবন যাপন করে।’

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজাকারের তালিকা প্রণয়নের কাজ হচ্ছে দুই ভাগে: মুক্তিযুদ্ধবিষয়ক মন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification