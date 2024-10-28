Football
Reuters
Mon Oct 28, 2024 02:16 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 02:43 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Arsenal's Saka unhappy with Liverpool draw

Reuters
Mon Oct 28, 2024 02:16 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 02:43 PM
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Photo: Reuters

Bukayo Saka became the youngest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals when he returned from a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but the winger was disappointed to drop two points after being on the verge of a crucial win.

Saka, who was injured during England's loss to Greece earlier this month, scored early to become the league's seventh youngest player to reach 50 goals at 23 years and 52 days, eight days older than when England's top scorer Harry Kane netted his 50th Premier League goal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler remains the youngest to reach the milestone at 20 years and 252 days, ahead of fellow strikers Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku, with Cristiano Ronaldo the fifth youngest.

"I hate to miss games, so I was buzzing to be back. I had this game in mind to come back for and I was feeling good out there, and I was happy to get an early goal," Saka told Arsenal's official website.

"We are disappointed. I feel like we didn't show our best selves for 90 minutes and it cost us in the end. We believe we should have won it."

Manager Mikel Arteta also praised Saka's consistency as one of the positives in the match that saw key players Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber leave the field with injuries.

"After a few weeks off, the way he played and competed was exceptional. I think we had some big, big individual performances in the team," Arteta said.

Third-placed Arsenal, who lost at Bournemouth last weekend, now trail leaders Manchester City by five points. Arsenal continue their league campaign at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Related topic:
footballBukayo SakaArsenal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arsenal sign Spain star Merino from Real Sociedad

2m ago

Stones salvages Man City a draw against 10-man Arsenal

1m ago
Bukayo Saka

Saka out of England squad due to leg injury

2w ago
Jack Grealish

England return to winning ways in Nations League, Austria thrash Norway

2w ago

Arsenal show strength in derby win at Tottenham

1m ago
হোম টেক্সটাইল, বাংলাদেশ, রপ্তানি, পাকিস্তান, জিএসপি, জিএসপি প্লাস, ইউরোপ,
|শিল্পখাত

হোম টেক্সটাইল রপ্তানিতে পাকিস্তানের তুলনায় পিছিয়ে পড়ছে বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ হোম টেক্সটাইল খাতের হারানো ওয়ার্ক অর্ডার ফিরে পেতে চেষ্টা চালিয়ে যাচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

হাসিনাবিহীন বাংলাদেশ পেয়েছি, এখন আওয়ামীবিহীন বাংলাদেশ করতে হবে: মির্জা আব্বাস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে