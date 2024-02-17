Saka scores twice as Arsenal thrash Burnley to go second

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their third goal with Martin Odegaard as Burnley's James Trafford looks dejected. Photo: Reuters

Bukayo Saka scored either side of halftime as Arsenal crushed second-from-bottom Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to go second and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the fourth minute, shooting left-footed from outside the box into the bottom right corner, and Saka made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 41st after a foul on Leandro Trossard.

Saka claimed his second two minutes after the break for his 12th league goal of the campaign, Trossard made it 4-0 and Kai Havertz added a fifth as Arsenal cruised to a fifth straight win in 2024.

The high-scoring Gunners are two points behind Liverpool, 4-1 winners at Brentford, after 25 games and three clear of champions Manchester City who host Chelsea in the late kickoff.