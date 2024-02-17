Football
Reuters, Burnley
Sat Feb 17, 2024 11:39 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:18 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Saka scores twice as Arsenal thrash Burnley to go second

Reuters, Burnley
Sat Feb 17, 2024 11:39 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:18 AM
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their third goal with Martin Odegaard as Burnley's James Trafford looks dejected. Photo: Reuters

 Bukayo Saka scored either side of halftime as Arsenal crushed second-from-bottom Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to go second and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the fourth minute, shooting left-footed from outside the box into the bottom right corner, and Saka made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 41st after a foul on Leandro Trossard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Saka claimed his second two minutes after the break for his 12th league goal of the campaign, Trossard made it 4-0 and Kai Havertz added a fifth as Arsenal cruised to a fifth straight win in 2024.

The high-scoring Gunners are two points behind Liverpool, 4-1 winners at Brentford, after 25 games and three clear of champions Manchester City who host Chelsea in the late kickoff.

Related topic:
PLEPLPremier LeagueArsenalarsenal vs burnleyBukayo SakaMikel Arteta
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arteta open to January signings

'The fun is back' says Werner after Spurs move

1d ago

Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays

Henry reveals battle with depression throughout his career

'I'm happiest when I'm playing', says Sancho after Dortmund return

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

জেলেনস্কির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধ বন্ধের উপায় খোঁজার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, ‘যুদ্ধের মাধ্যমে অন্যরা উপকৃত হতে পারে। কিন্তু যুদ্ধে লিপ্ত দেশগুলোর জন্য তা কল্যাণ বয়ে আনতে পারে না এবং তাদের জনগণকে যুদ্ধে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হতে হয়।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

৪ বছরের মধ্যে সব গ্যাস গ্রাহকের মিটার প্রিপেইড হবে: নসরুল হামিদ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification