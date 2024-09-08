Ancelotti warns Mbappe and Endrick about Real Madrid standards

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Kylian Mbappe and Endrick of the standards expected each and every time they pull on a Real Madrid shirt.

Mbappe arrived in the Spanish capital this summer on a blockbuster free transfer, while Endrick's wait to join Madrid ended after he turned 18 in July.

The pair have already sampled their first taste of silverware as Madrid players with success in the Super Cup against Atalanta, but dropped points in two of the club's first four La Liga games have offered a stark reminder that continued success will be not a stroll in the park.

Real Betis were seen off 2-0 in the final game before the international break – Mbappe opened his La Liga goal account in the process with a brace – and Madrid will focus on catching rivals Barcelona, who have won four matches out of four under new boss Hansi Flick, when club football resumes.

In the meantime, Ancelotti has been speaking of what's required of every single Real Madrid player - including Mbappe and Endrick, whom he says are "adapting very well" to their new environment.

"Real Madrid have very high standards because it's the biggest club in the world," the Italian said at a conference held in Mexico.

"It has the greatest players. You have to be able to bring their quality to the service of the club. That's what we try to do every year. This year, the new players like Kylian and Endrick are adapting very well. We're going to have a great season competing in all competitions.

"Winning is very complicated, but our duty is to compete in every game as always at this club. Never give up and compete until the end. That's what you have to do when you put on that shirt."

Endrick is also off the goalscoring mark in Madrid, scoring the third goal of a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid, but has been restricted to just nine first-team minutes by Ancelotti so far – a sign of the quality at the disposal of the five-time Champions League winning coach.