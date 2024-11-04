AFC president Sheikh Salman hails North Korea 'pipeline of future stars'

North Korea's players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out in the FIFA U-17 women’s football World Cup 2024 final match between North Korea and Spain at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo on November 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

North Korea boasts a "dynamic pipeline of future stars", Asia's football chief said Monday, after they won a second Women's World Cup in a matter of weeks.

They beat Spain on penalties Sunday in the Dominican Republic to clinch a record third Women's World Cup at under-17 level, adding it to their title in the under-20 version in September.

Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa hailed "the tireless efforts of everyone working behind the scenes".

"The dedication of the DPR Korea Football Association to establish a consistent and dynamic pipeline of future stars must be applauded," he said in a statement.

He added: "I am confident that DPR Korea's (North Korea) shining example will serve as an inspiration for others to emulate."

North Korea scored 14 goals and conceded just two to seal the title in the Caribbean.

They also beat the United States in the semi-finals.

"They're a very intense team," Spain midfielder Irune Dorado told the official FIFA website.

"They don't let you breathe."

It was the second time North Korea have won the under-17 and under-20 world titles in the same year, having also achieved the double in 2016.