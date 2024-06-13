Football
Thu Jun 13, 2024
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 04:58 PM

AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach

PHOTO: FACEBOOK

 AC Milan has appointed Portuguese Paulo Fonseca as its new head coach on a three-year contract, replacing Stefano Pioli, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

Pioli left Milan after the 19-time Italian champions finished second last season, 19 points behind champions Inter Milan, and following lacklustre runs in the Champions League and the domestic cups.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fonseca, 51, last managed French side Lille, and was also in charge of AS Roma from 2019-2021.

"AC Milan can confirm that Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as the head coach of the men's first team," the club said in a statement.

Related topic:
Paulo FonsecaAC Milanfootball
