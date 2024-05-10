Abahani trip as Kings on brink of history

Abahani's turbulent journey in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) continued as they squandered an early advantage to settle for a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh Police Football Club in Gopalganj on Friday.

In their last five matches, the six-time BPL champions managed only two wins and two draws, highlighting their inconsistent performance in the league, which they have failed to clinch in the past four seasons.

At Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium, forward Stewart Cornelius of St Vincent gave Abahani a nine-minute lead, only to be cancelled out by substitute MS Bablu in the 88th minute. An unforgivable fumble by goalkeeper Shahidul Alam Shohel -- who allowed a harmless drive from Bablu to slip past between his legs after his butterfingers failed to thwart a low shot taken outside the box -- compounded Abahani's woes.

With seven wins, five draws, and three defeats in 15 matches, the Sky Blues currently sit two points behind second-placed Mohammedan Sporting Club and 11 points adrift of league leaders Bashundhara Kings, who are on the verge of a historic achievement.

If Kings prevail over Mohammedan tomorrow, May 11, with three more fixtures left to play, they will secure their fifth consecutive BPL silverware -- a milestone unprecedented in the history of Bangladesh football, before or after the country's liberation.

This feat would surpass the previous record held by Dhaka Wanderers Club, who claimed four straight titles from 1953 to 1956. In contrast, traditional powerhouses Abahani and Mohammedan have managed three successive titles, with Abahani achieving this feat twice.