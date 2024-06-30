Abahani to appoint Spaniard Campesino as coach 

Abahani are set to appoint Mario Rivera Campesino as coach for the next season of the Bangladesh Premier League football, starting in September.

The 46-year-old Spaniard worked as the assistant coach of East Bengal FC in India from 2018 to 2022 before joining the Brunei national football team as its head coach in 2023.

"We have discussed the matter with him [Mario Revira]. He is going to be our coach for the next season," said Abahani acting director-in-charge Kazi Nabil Ahmed.

"He has an idea about football in this region and he also has good qualifications."

Along with the signing of a new coach, the Sky Blues are also focused on roping in foreign recruits. The transfer window for signings opened on June 1.

Abahani have been struggling to win the BPL for the past six seasons following the emergence of Bashundhara Kings, who have dominated the league having won five consecutive titles since the 2018-19 season.

Last year, Abahani roped in Argentinian coach Diago Andres Cruciani but he could not deliver the coveted title.