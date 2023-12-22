Zimbabwe name new interim head coach for Sri Lanka tour

Walter Chawaguta has been named the interim head coach of the Zimbabwe men's senior national team for the Sri Lanka tour.

This will be a second stint as head coach of Zimbabwe for Chawaguta, having previously held the post in 2008. He is currently in charge of the provincial first-class side Tuskers while also acting as a batting consultant for the Zimbabwe women's over the years.

He will be flanked by Stuart Matsikenyeri (Assistant Coach/Batting Coach), Steve Kirby (Bowling Coach), Erick Chauluka (Fielding Coach), Walter Karimanzira (Fitness and Conditioning Trainer), Amato Machikicho (Physiotherapist), Alistair Chambe (Team Doctor) and Mufaro Chiturumani (Analyst).

Chawaguta's appointment comes in the aftermath of the former coach Dave Houghton resigning on 20 December after Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup via the Africa Qualifier.

Two spots were up for grabs in the Africa Qualifier and Zimbabwe didn't make the cut after finishing third in the table with four wins and two defeats. The two losses came in their first three games – first against Namibia and then an upset defeat against Uganda – but Zimbabwe did rally back by winning the remaining matches.

However, Namibia and Uganda held their own and finished in the top two spots to book their berths for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka begins on 6 January with a three-match ODI series followed by three T20Is. All the games will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.