Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 16, 2024 01:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 02:04 PM

No Tests, only T20Is against Zimbabwe

BCB-ZCB logo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for Bangladesh's five-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe at home in May and has postponed the scheduled two-Test series between the two sides to next year.

The Zimbabweans will arrive on 28 April and play the first match of the series on May 3 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The teams will then play the second and third T20I on May 5 and 7 respectively before heading to Dhaka for the remainder of the series.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the fourth and fifth T20I on May 10 and 12 respectively.

The Zimbabwean team will then leave Bangladesh on May 13.

The two teams were supposed to play a two-Test series as part of the tour but both boards have agreed to postpone it to 2025.

Related topic:
cricketZimbabweBangladesh v ZimbabweT20I
