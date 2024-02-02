Young Tigresses lose tri-nation T20 series final against SL

Cricket
Bangladesh women's cricket team
Photo: SLC

Bangladesh suffered a 36-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 2024, also involving Pakistan, at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar today. 

Openers Nethmi Poorna Senarathna and Dewmi Vihanga starred in a 104-run stand to give Sri Lanka a solid start, building on which the Lankans posted a competitive 148 for three in 20 overs. 

While chasing, Bangladesh suffered a top-order meltdown as the young Tigresses were left reeling at 23 for four after 5.4 overs. 

A team-high of 29-ball 31 came from the willow of Rabeya as Bangladesh could never recover from the initial slump, managing only 112 for eight in 20 overs. 
 

